REFUGIO, TX (KIII SPORTS) — The Refugio Bobcats made the state championship game last year, but didn't win it. So that season was considered a failure by their own remarkably high standards.

The Bobcats' coaches, players and community all expect the school to bring home the third title in the last eight seasons despite a largely inexperienced starting core. That includes the departure of star Quarterback Jared Kelley, who decided to focus solely on baseball.

With G-P transfer Austin Ochoa on hand and hoping to be ready with the paperwork by the start of the season, Head Coach Jason Herring knows it's once again championship or bust for one of the most consistent programs in the state.

