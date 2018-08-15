CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — The Tuloso-Midway Warriors are hoping to improve after some big numbers have come out in fall camp.

The Warriors have seen an increase in the number of kids under second year Head Coach Wade Miller. T-M started out last year well with a couple of non-district wins, but went 0-5 in a loaded District 30-5A North Zone.

Now the Warriors return the most number of starters in their new Division II district, and Coach Miller says he expects an uptick despite some solid competition across the board.

