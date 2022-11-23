Taft ready for first appearance in third round in 40 years

The Greyhounds last made the third round in 1982, their only other appearance this deep in the playoffs.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAFT, Texas — The Coastal Bend has got five local teams still alive playing football this Thanksgiving including the Taft Greyhounds who have matched their longest run in school history set many decades ago.

Taft last reached the third round back in 1982, but in order to do something that's never been accomplished by a Greyhounds squad, they'll have to get past a pretty stout Poth Pirates team whose only loss was a 22-21 defeat to state-powerhouse Shiner. The Taft players and coaches say their gameplan will be what it's been all season: try and keep the quick pace going.

Taking a look at some facts from 1982, the last time Taft made it this far in the postseason:

*E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial was the highest grossing movie of the year

*Michael Jackson's thriller was released

*The average gas price for a gallon of gas was a $1.22

Taft and #7 Poth will face off in Victoria Friday at 6 PM. To see the full schedule of Coastal Bend games, click here .