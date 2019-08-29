TAFT, Texas — The Taft Greyhounds were almost able to overcome a slow start last season, but now turn the reigns over to a new coach to try and get them over the hump.

JR Castellano takes over in Taft after serving as Beeville's defensive coordinator last season.

The Greyhounds went winless in non-district play before reeling off three wins in district, coming up just one win shy of the playoffs. Castellano's big message this season is accountability for his players, but just as much off the field as on it.

