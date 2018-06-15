Noted Texas high school football coach Todd Dodge is going to be bringing a quarterback and receivers camp to South Texas around this time next month.

Dodge is an offensive guru who won four state titles with Southlake Carroll back in the early 2000's and now is at Austin Westlake. Dodge has coached two NFL quarterbacks in Chase Daniel and Greg McElroy, and also coached current UT Quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

The camp will be in Portland from July 16th to the 18th, and will go from fifth grade all the way up to upcoming seniors in high school.

For more information about registration for the camp, you can go on to the camp's website at ToddDodgeFootballCamp.com.



