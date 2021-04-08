Top-ranked Refugio looking forward to big home slate

The Bobcats' first home game in two years will be in Week 2 against George West.

REFUGIO, Texas — The Refugio Bobcats are no strangers to the big stage, but at the start of the 2021 they'll be strangers in their own house.

The Bobcats had to play the entire 2020 season on the road after renovations to their stadium were put on pause due to COVID-19. Jason Herring's team overcame that "roadblock" and still finished the regular season undefeated before falling to rival Shiner in the state quarterfinal.