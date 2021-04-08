Top-ranked Refugio looking forward to big home slate

REFUGIO, Texas — The Refugio Bobcats are no strangers to the big stage, but at the start of the 2021 they'll be strangers in their own house.
The Bobcats had to play the entire 2020 season on the road after renovations to their stadium were put on pause due to COVID-19. Jason Herring's team overcame that "roadblock" and still finished the regular season undefeated before falling to rival Shiner in the state quarterfinal.
Now Herring's team opens the season ranked #1 in the 2A-I preseason poll, just ahead of the defending state champion Comanches. Refugio will be looking to make it two rings in three seasons after bringing home the title in 2019.