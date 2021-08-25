Tuloso-Midway looking to end long playoff-less streak

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Tuloso-Midway Warriors are looking towards a new regime to try and end their long football suffering.
T-M hired Kris O'Neal back in April after he served as an assistant at Katy Seven Lakes. O'Neal replaces Wade Miller who left to become the coach at Uvalde.
The Warriors will have to compete with the likes of regional stalwarts like Calallen, Miller, Port Lavaca Calhoun and Alice for a playoff spot in addition to the Beeville Jones Trojans. Tuloso-Midway opens the season Friday with a trip over to Cabaniss to face the Moody Trojans in non-district action.