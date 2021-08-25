x
Friday Night Sports Blitz

Tuloso-Midway looking to end long playoff-less streak

The Warriors last reached the postseason back in 2009 and now turn to Coach Kris O'Neal to try and get into the mix in a stacked district.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Tuloso-Midway Warriors are looking towards a new regime to try and end their long football suffering.

T-M hired Kris O'Neal back in April after he served as an assistant at Katy Seven Lakes. O'Neal replaces Wade Miller who left to become the coach at Uvalde.

Credit: KIII

The Warriors will have to compete with the likes of regional stalwarts like Calallen, Miller, Port Lavaca Calhoun and Alice for a playoff spot in addition to the Beeville Jones Trojans. Tuloso-Midway opens the season Friday with a trip over to Cabaniss to face the Moody Trojans in non-district action.