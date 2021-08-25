Tuloso-Midway looking to end long playoff-less streak

The Warriors last reached the postseason back in 2009 and now turn to Coach Kris O'Neal to try and get into the mix in a stacked district.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Tuloso-Midway Warriors are looking towards a new regime to try and end their long football suffering.

T-M hired Kris O'Neal back in April after he served as an assistant at Katy Seven Lakes. O'Neal replaces Wade Miller who left to become the coach at Uvalde.