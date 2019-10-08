CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been a decade since the Tuloso-Midway Warriors have reached the playoffs, a drought they'd like to put the bed in 2019.

The Warriors started strong before facing a brutal district schedule last year. T-M won its first two games then went winless in a district slate that included road trips to Somerset, San Antonio Southside, Floresville and Port Lavaca. Now the Warriors get all those games at home this year. 

Tuloso-Midway season preview 2019 Wade Miller
KIII

Combine that with an experienced offensive line and Coach Wade Miller says they at least have a shot to try and crack that top four.

