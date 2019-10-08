CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been a decade since the Tuloso-Midway Warriors have reached the playoffs, a drought they'd like to put the bed in 2019.

The Warriors started strong before facing a brutal district schedule last year. T-M won its first two games then went winless in a district slate that included road trips to Somerset, San Antonio Southside, Floresville and Port Lavaca. Now the Warriors get all those games at home this year.

KIII

Combine that with an experienced offensive line and Coach Wade Miller says they at least have a shot to try and crack that top four.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: