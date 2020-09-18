Veterans Memorial: Eagles ready to launch

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles had the best season in the football program's brief history last season, and they won't be satisfied unless they do it again in 2020.
The Eagles beat CCISD rival Miller in a playoff classic at Buccaneer Stadium to reach the state quarterfinal. But San Antonio Wagner proved to be too much in a 74-14 win. Now, Veterans Memorial Head Coach Cody Simper says his team won't consider 2020 to be a successful season unless they're able to reach the next level and test their abilities against the top teams in the state.
Vets returns about half of its starters from last season including senior quarterback Carter Senterfitt who was injured much of district play last season. Senterfitt will lead the 15th-ranked Eagles (5A-Div. I) into a season that gets kicked off on Friday, Sept. 25th in a wild non-district rematch against Miller.