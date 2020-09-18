Veterans Memorial: Eagles ready to launch

The Eagles are looking to push the bar even further in 2020 after coming up empty in the regional final last year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles had the best season in the football program's brief history last season, and they won't be satisfied unless they do it again in 2020.

The Eagles beat CCISD rival Miller in a playoff classic at Buccaneer Stadium to reach the state quarterfinal. But San Antonio Wagner proved to be too much in a 74-14 win. Now, Veterans Memorial Head Coach Cody Simper says his team won't consider 2020 to be a successful season unless they're able to reach the next level and test their abilities against the top teams in the state.