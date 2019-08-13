CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One team that's developed high expectations every year are the Eagles of Veterans Memorial. The Eagles are coming off a second straight appearance in the third round after losing a heart-breaker in the Alamodome.

Now, Vets must replace about half of their starters including the district's Offensive Player of the Year David Soto.

The Eagles know the outside expectations are for them to push even further into the playoffs, and they expect big things of themselves as well.

Veterans Memorial opens up down in the valley against Edcouch-Elsa on Friday, August 30th.