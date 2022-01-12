x
Veterans Memorial expecting tough, physical game with PSJA North

The Eagles have eliminated consecutive teams from the Valley, but now face a Raiders team that bounced Miller a couple weeks ago.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The state quarterfinals round is coming up in the next couple days and one of the most highly anticipated games features Veterans Memorial hosting state-ranked PSJA North.

3Sports was out with the Eagles out on the practice field early Thursday morning as they prepare for a solid Raiders team and their run game that helped eliminate Miller a couple weeks back.

The Eagles know it'll be another physical game for them, especially on defense. But after a defensive slugfest with Edinburg Vela in the area round and some early season battles, the vets players say they have a good idea of what to expect. 

Veterans Memorial is the only one of the four remaining area teams to host the state quarterfinal this week. They'll face PSJA North Saturday at 6 PM at what's expected to be either a soldout or close to a sold out Buc Stadium.

