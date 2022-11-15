x
Friday Night Sports Blitz

Veterans Memorial facing a stout Edinburg Vela Sabercats squad

Vela has been picked by several of the state's football pundits to win Region IV.

The Veterans Memorial Eagles are one of two CCISD teams that have a tough Valley opponent this week with the Eagles being up against Edinburg Vela.

The district champion Eagles don't come into many games as an underdog, but that's what they are this week according to Dave Campbell's. The Sabercats dropped the district title to Miller's opponent PSJA North, but still have been picked by several to come out of this region.

Because of that the Eagles know what kind of test they're going to be in for on both sides of the ball Friday, but it's a challenge they're preparing for in practice this week.

Veterans Memorial will host Edinburg Vela Friday at 7:30 PM at Buccaneer Stadium.

