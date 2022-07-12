Veterans Memorial facing an experienced College Station squad

While Vets is making its second state semifinal appearance in the last three seasons, the Cougars are the state runner-up in 5A Div. I.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles are starting to get used to making deep playoff runs, but their state semifinals opponent, #10 College Station, has gone even further in their short history.

Both schools opened within the last 10 years with the Eagles now having reached the state quarterfinals or better in four straight seasons. College Station (12-2) already has a football state title which it won in 2017, just five years after being established. The Cougars fell in overtime in last year's championship game to Katy Paetow, who ran over Flour Bluff 73-14 the week before.

Veterans Memorial (12-2) knows it'll have its hands full, but the Eagles say they need to match the Cougars' toughness and physicality if they want to have a chance late like they did against #8 PSJA North last week. The Eagles broke a big play late in that one, a 92 yard TD from Elijah Durrette to Christian Sabsook to seal the win. The Vets players say they hope they can have another opportunity for something like that this week, if they can wear down the Cougars as the game goes on.

Veterans Memorial and #10 College Station face off in the 5A-I State Semifinal Saturday at 5 PM at the Alamodome. 3News will be on hand for coverage.