Veterans Memorial heading to state semifinal after sending PSJA North home in 20-14 final

The Eagles are in the fifth round for the second time in three years. They play College Station on Saturday, December 10th at the Alamodome. Kickoff is 5 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — -First 4th round appearance in school history for the Raiders

-Vets off the top from near the 50, QB finds #2 Christian Sabsook in traffic who makes one heck of a catch. TD Vets, first numbers on the board, 7-0, Vets.

-Then PSJA north clapping back. QB finds #18 Markus Rendon inside the 10 who just barely gets it on the line, but hey, it doesn't have to look pretty to count. TD psja north, 7-7.

-Vets turning up the heat. QB with some pressure manages to get out of harms way and finds #6 Ryan Wilson all by himself in the endzone, touchtown vets. 14-7, it is loud in this stadium. There were over 7,000 people in attendance.

-Vets has the last laugh as they really pull away. QB cranks one from downtown Corpus Christi and it's #2 Sabsook with the catch.

-20-14 final