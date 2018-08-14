CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — The Veterans Memorial Eagles have already made trips to state in boys basketball and baseball in the school's short history, and if certain predictions are correct, the football team has a chance to join them this year.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine tabbed Vets Memorial to win the first ever Class 5A Division One Region IV to advance to state semifinal. Head Coach Cody Simper says his Eagles have heard those predictions, but they still need to prove they can live up to them after last season becoming the first CCISD team to reach the third round in 14 years.

The Eagles only have five starters back on offense and six on defense, but have several key skill positions back. Vets will open the season at Cabaniss on Thursday, August 30th against Edcouch-Elsa from the Valley.

