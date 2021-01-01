Veterans Memorial looking to punch ticket to state semis Saturday

The Eagles are making their second straight appearance in the fourth round, but have never reached the state semis.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles might be state-ranked and perfect on the season to date, but they've still got unfinished business heading into the state quarterfinal Saturday.

The Eagles (12-0) are getting set for a rematch with district rival Flour Bluff. Vets beat the Hornets 34-17 back in November en route to the district title.

The Eagles are back in the fourth round for the second straight year after getting blown out by San Antonio Wagner last season. A win this weekend would mean the first ever appearance in the state semifinal for the Vets football program.