CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii Sports) — Veterans Memorial was a heavy favorite to come out on top of district 15-5A D1 in preseason polls and has looked every bit the part thus far. The Eagles have had a bend don't break type of season, two close calls against Flour Bluff and Ray. But, all that matters is the end result, which leaves the Eagles standing with an unblemished record. To keep it that way, Veterans Memorial has to get past the Miller Buccaneers this week, a team that they certainly do not take lightly.

