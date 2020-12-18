Veterans Memorial preparing for inexperienced Southwest Legacy team

The Eagles say they're not underestimating their opponent who's making its first ever appearance in the area round.

Seventh-ranked Veterans Memorial has been on the playoff stage before. Meanwhile, their area round opponent will be making its first ever appearance in round two Friday night.

The Eagles have been deep playoff runs in the last three years including a trip to the state quarterfinal last season. Coach Cody Simper says his team isn't underestimating a Southwest Legacy team that notched its first playoff win in program history last week.