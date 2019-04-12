CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles are coming off the big emotional win over CCISD rival Miller and now prepare for a big unknown in San Antonio Wagner.

The seventh-ranked Thunderbirds are one of just a handful of teams that run the triple option offense with is heavily run-based.

The Eagles know they'll have to make some big adjustments with the majority of the roster never having faced an option-based offense before. We caught up with the Eagles Tuesday to talk going about shutting down the Thunderbirds.

Veterans Memorial will host Wagner Friday at 7:30 PM at Buc Stadium. 3Sports will have complete coverage and highlights.

