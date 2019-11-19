CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles aren't your typical four-seed, getting into the playoffs in the final week of the regular season, but easily dispatching Mission Veterans Memorial 66-37 in the first round.

The Eagles got some payback on a Patriots team that sent them packing in the third round last year.

Now Vets turns its sights towards another Veterans Memorial, this one from San Antonio. These Patriots enter the area round game at 9-2 and coach Cody Simper says they will present a speed challenge for his team.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: