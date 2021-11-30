Veterans Memorial rolling after district loss to Flour Bluff

The Eagles have responded after a 39-7 loss to the Hornets, beating their three playoff opponents by a combined score of 89-7.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles are certainly no strangers to their state quarterfinal opponent, having faced off against district rival Flour Bluff three previous times in the last year and a half.

The Eagles ended the Hornets' season last year in this same round, but the Hornets got some payback in district this season. Flour Bluff ruined Vets' perfect record and its state ranking with a dominant 39-7 win.

Despite suffering some key injuries in that game, the Eagles have since responded in a big way in the postseason, outscoring their opponents 89-7. Coach Ben Bitner attributes it to his team "getting its butt whipped" against Flour Bluff.

The Eagles and Hornets face off Friday at 7 PM at Hornet Stadium. We'll talk with Flour Bluff Wednesday at 10 PM.