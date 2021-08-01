Veterans Memorial takes on Leander Cedar Park in 5A-I State Semifinal

SAN ANTONIO — The Veterans Memorial Eagles are heading to the first state semifinal in program history Friday against the Leander Cedar Park Timberwolves.
This comes after the Eagles' 49-14 win over rival Flour Bluff Hornets last week at Buc Stadium. The Eagles (13-0) and Timberwolves (13-0) both head into the final four undefeated and both scoring over 50 points per game.
The 5A-I State Semifinal will be played Friday at 7:30 PM at San Antonio's Alamo Stadium.
The 5A-I State Semifinal will be played Friday at 7:30 PM at San Antonio's Alamo Stadium.
