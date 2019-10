CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Check out the three nominees below for the Blitz "Play of the Week" and then head to our Kiii3Sports Twitter page to vote! The winning play will be featured on the Blitz Friday night.

Nominee #1: Beeville's Seth Gomez rolls out and finds Gabriel Carranco with the great grab

Nominee #2: Ingleside's Gilbert Canales hauls in a tipped TD

Nominee #3: Veterans Memorial's Bradley Burda breaks a long score