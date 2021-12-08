West Oso Bears setting goals high under second-year Coach Smithey

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Oso not only wants to have a turnaround year under Head Coach Brad Smithey, they want to actually compete at the top of the district.
The Bears struggled with Smithey's new system last year, especially without a full offseason due to COVID. West Oso won a couple of midseason games before struggling in district play.
Now the Bears have 15 starting positions returning and Coach Smithey says his numbers in camp are up, something he hopes will help his team rebound from the 2-8 season in his first go-round.
The Bears will open the season against the Odem Owls and the Bears will now be hosting that game as the major renovations at Owl Stadium are not yet ready.