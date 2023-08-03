x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Friday Night Sports Blitz

West Oso introduces new football coach

Kenneth Duane Johnson comes over after serving as an assistant at Veterans Memorial.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso Bears rolled out the red carpet Wednesday to introduce their new football head coach, Kenneth Duane Johnson.

Coach Johnson was greeted with a big pep rally complete with the drumline and cheerleaders. The new man on the Bears' sideline comes over from Veterans Memorial where he served as offensive coordinator during the Eagles' run to the state semifinal.

3News' Chris Thomasson spoke with Johnson at the pep rally and he says it was the athleticism he's seen out of the Bears' various sports over the years that drew him to the job.

Out at West Oso as the Bears introduce new football coach Kenneth Duane Johnson. Hear from the Bears’ new man on the sidelines tonight at 6 PM! #3SportsBlitz

Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out