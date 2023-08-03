West Oso introduces new football coach

Kenneth Duane Johnson comes over after serving as an assistant at Veterans Memorial.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso Bears rolled out the red carpet Wednesday to introduce their new football head coach, Kenneth Duane Johnson.

Coach Johnson was greeted with a big pep rally complete with the drumline and cheerleaders. The new man on the Bears' sideline comes over from Veterans Memorial where he served as offensive coordinator during the Eagles' run to the state semifinal.

3News' Chris Thomasson spoke with Johnson at the pep rally and he says it was the athleticism he's seen out of the Bears' various sports over the years that drew him to the job.