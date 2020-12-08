West Oso looking to build on momentum

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso Bears have enjoyed three straight playoff appearances under former coach Pete Guajardo and now turn the reigns over to new coach Brad Smithey.
Smithey comes over after serving as the offensive coordinator at Victoria West and also previously working as an assistant with the Green Bay Packers.
He's told his relatively inexperienced team to just enjoy each moment this season considering the big unknown of playing during the pandemic. Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine has the Bears finishing sixth out of eight teams in District 16-4A DII.