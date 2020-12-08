West Oso looking to build on momentum

The Bears are looking to once again crack the top four in District 16-4A DII.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso Bears have enjoyed three straight playoff appearances under former coach Pete Guajardo and now turn the reigns over to new coach Brad Smithey.

Smithey comes over after serving as the offensive coordinator at Victoria West and also previously working as an assistant with the Green Bay Packers.

👀 and 🗣️ from the West Oso Bears! Be sure and check out the full West Oso preview tonight on @Kiii3News at 10 PM.#SightsAndSounds @Kiii3Sports #3SportsBlitz pic.twitter.com/aDmBJot5Pc — Chris Thomasson - KIII Sports (@ChrisThomasson7) August 11, 2020