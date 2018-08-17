CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — The West Oso Bears had their best season in a decade last year with the program's only playoff appearance in that span.

That came under then-first year Head Coach Pete Guajardo who came over after coaching at Taft for years. Guajardo says the Bears are much further along this offseason after trying to play catch up last year when he was first hired.

He says that familiarity combined with the enthusiasm of making the playoffs last year has his team in position to compete in the all-local Division II district.

