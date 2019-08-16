CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the area's biggest surprises last season was over at West Oso where the Bears have started to establish some consistency after years of being on the edge of the playoffs.The Bears reached the third round for the first time since 2002 where they fell to the eventual 4A-DII state champion Cuero Gobblers.

West Oso has most of their talented skill position players back, but must replace the majority of the line on both sides of the ball. Even still, the Bears were a loss to Rockport-Fulton away from a share of a District Title and the Oso players and coaches say they feel that's an achievable goal this season.

Oddly enough, the Bears play all five of their non-district games within the city limits. Four of those games will be on the new turf field there at bear stadium with the only road game at John Paul II.