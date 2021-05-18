G-P and Carroll ready to settle score in third round

Carroll handed #3 Gregory-Portland one its only two losses this season with both teams splitting the regular season series.

PORTLAND, Texas — The Coastal Bend has a whopping five all-local region quarterfinal match-ups in the baseball playoffs including in Class 5A between district foes #3 Gregory-Portland and Carroll.

One of G-P's only two losses this season came at the hands of the Tigers, a surprising 10-0 run rule in five innings when the Wildcats were ranked number one and unbeaten at the time.

Normally regular season matchups don't factor into the playoffs much, but the circumstances of that game have definitely hit home a little bit harder for the two local teams each looking to punch their ticket to the fourth round.

That series gets underway Wednesday at Cabaniss, weather-pending.



That series gets underway Wednesday at Cabaniss, weather-pending.@kiii3sports #3SportsBlitz pic.twitter.com/AicyCfavSS — Chris Thomasson - KIII Sports (@ChrisThomasson7) May 18, 2021