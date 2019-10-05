PORTLAND, Texas — The G-P Wildcats' baseball team is enjoying a historic season and yet tonight the school board was voting on the renewal of Head Coach Lance Standley's contract after a parent filed a grievance against him.

KIII

It looks like Coach Standley will be back in 2020 as his contract was approved with a vote of 5-1.

Standley has lead the Wildcats to the second round of the playoffs and a school record 29 wins and counting so far. G-P is set to face Rio Grande City in a best-of-three series starting Friday night in Portland.