Jenna Burkham's goal late in the first half lifted the Ladycats to a win and the district lead.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gregory-Portland Ladycats' soccer team won a tough, physical game 1-0 against district foe Veterans Memorial Tuesday night at the Cabaniss complex.

12th-ranked G-P got a goal late in the first half from Jenna Burkham that eventually help up in the win over the 22nd-ranked Eagles.

The Ladycats grab the district lead with the road victory. The two teams will meet again in Portland on March 10th.