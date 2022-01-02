G-P hitting reset button after coming off district title

The Wildcats lost a majority of the lineup with 12 graduating seniors from last year's region semifinal team.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gregory-Portland is coming off one of the best seasons in program history and now it'll be up to a lot of fresh faces to keep the momentum going.

G-P won the District 29-5A crown and reached the region semifinal last year, but lost 12 seniors off that team including a talented trio of Malachi Lott (Houston), Walker Janek (Sam Houston) and Ronnie Spener (Texas A&M-Kingsville).

Head Coach Ronnie Jonse says the expectations are still there for the Wildcats and he still thinks his team will compete for a playoff spot in the jam-packed district. G-P is lead this season by senior shortstop Easton Dowell, who has committed to Texas Tech.