High School

Girls Basketball Bi-District Playoffs: SGA, Bishop and AP all net wins (plus scores)

The girls playoffs tipped off Thursday night. Click the video above to see the three highlight games.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the highlight games from the opening night of the girls basketball highlights Thursday in addition to the other scores and schedule:

CLASS 3A:
#15 Santa Gertrudis 47, Mathis 26
*Lady Lions advance to the area round to face Donna IDEA Acadamy/Brownsville IDEA Riverview

#17 Bishop 70, Odem 36
*Lady Badgers advance to the area round to face #24 Lyford

#21 Aransas Pass 46, London 34
*Lady Panthers advance to the area round to face Brownsville IDEA Frontier

OTHER SCORES:
CLASS 5A:
#6 Veterans Memorial 78, Laredo Cigarroa 47
*Lady Eagles advance to the area round to face McAllen Rowe

Flour Bluff vs. Rio Grande City - Fri. 6:30 PM @ Falfurrias H.S.

CLASS 4A:
Rockport-Fulton 64, La Marque 45
*Lady Pirates advance to the area round to face the Cuero/Wimberley winner

Rio Hondo 50, Alice 39

Freeport Brazosport 45, Miller 33

#16 Robstown vs. La Grulla - Fri. 6:30 PM @ Falfurrias Jr. High

#24 Beeville Jones vs. Stafford - Fri. 7 PM @ Port Lavaca Calhoun H.S.

Calallen vs. La Feria - Fri. 5:30 PM @ Kingsville H.S.

Sinton vs. Sweeny - Fri. 7 PM @ Yoakum H.S.

Tuloso-Midway vs. Port Isabel - Fri. 7:30 PM @ Kingsville H.S.

CLASS 3A:
#23 Skidmore-Tynan vs. Falfurrias - Fri. 7 PM @ Miller H.S.

CLASS 2A:
Port Aransas 40, Santa Maria 33
*Lady Marlins advance to the area round to face the Falls City/Goldthwaithe winner

Freer 33, Refugio 27
*Lady Bucks advance to the area round to face the #5 San Saba/Sabinal winner

Yorktown 68, Riviera Kaufer 46

Three Rivers vs. Premont - TBA
*Winner advances to the area round to face the Mason/Brackett winner