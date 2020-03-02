SAN ANTONIO — The offseason has taken on added significance for the Harlan High School football team this year.

Moving from Class 5A to 6A with the UIL's reclassification and realignment, Harlan players have been hard at work preparing for the step up in competition.

"We've turned it up a notch this offseason," Harlan coach Eddie Salas said Sunday. "It's been a little more intense. Our kids have known we're moving to 6A. We're no longer the new kids on the block. We're pretty established now and the kids are as well."

Harlan has an enrollment of 2,823, well above the minimum of 2,200 students for 6A.

"I think our kids are excited that they'll be playing in the largest class against some other schools from our district," Salas said. "They know some of the kids from the neighboring schools. With social media, they keep in touch with each other."

The University Interscholastic League, which governs extracurricular activities in the state's public schools, reclassifies and realigns schools according to enrollment every two years. District alignments in football and basketball for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years will be released by the UIL at 9 a.m. Monday.

"There's always a lot of anticipation for the UIL's realignment," Northside ISD athletic director Stan Laing said. "It's kind of like Christmas."

Harlan quarterback Kannon Williams, No. 1, and running back Aubrey McDade helped lead the Hawks to the third round of the playoffs last season.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

With Harlan jumping to 6A, all 11 NISD high schools that play football will be in the UIL's largest classification. The NISD schools will be split into two districts for the first time ever.

There has been strong speculation that some of the NISD schools will move into the same district with the seven North East ISD schools.

"Due to our growth -- we've already got another high school being built -- we knew that at some point this was going to happen," Laing said. "Being in two separate districts you can just imagine the extra scheduling that will go into planning to meet the needs of two districts versus one.

"We can speculate all we want, but the bottom line is that we'll just be prepared. But this is what I do know: Next fall, we will be competing against somebody. We'll plan accordingly. We're real excited for all our schools. I think it's going to be fun."

Harlan, the newest NISD high school, was a consistent winner in 5A Division I the past two seasons after opening in 2017. The Hawks, who played a JV schedule in their first year, went 20-5 in two varsity seasons.

Harlan won district last season and finished 12-1, losing a 48-46 heartbreaker to Wagner in the third round of the playoffs.

"They've done a phenomenal job at Harlan," Laing said. "They're ready. They're ready to take that next step. They'll be highly competitive at the 6A level. I'm really excited for them."

Harlan won't be the only area school playing in a different classification for at least the next two seasons. Wagner, which dropped to 5A in 2018, will return to 6A. The Thunderbirds will rejoin their former district, which includes sister Judson ISD school Judson.

Wagner had big success in the 5A ranks the last two seasons, reaching the 5A Division I state semifinals both years and going 26-4.

"What we talk about is that we've established the foundation of our program," Wagner coach Charles Bruce said. "We've got an identity on offense. We've got an identity on defense. We're comfortable no matter where we go."

Veterans Memorial, the third Judson ISD high school, will remain in 5A Division I.

New Braunfels Canyon, which competed in the same 6A district that included Judson, Smithson Valley, Steele and Clemens, will drop to 5A.