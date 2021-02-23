x
H.S. Baseball openers: G-P tops Moody, Carroll blanked by Victoria East

It was a big opening night of the high school baseball season Monday at Cabaniss Field.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — District 29-5A hit the ground running Monday with a pair of district games at Cabaniss Field on opening day for high school baseball across the state.

In the nightcap 10th-ranked Gregory-Portland rallied past the Moody Trojans 8-3. G-P scored five runs in the third inning to overcome a 3-1 deficit after the first inning.

In the first game the Carroll Tigers fell to visiting Victoria East 7-0. The Tigers were unable to overcome some early mistakes that allowed the Titans to grab the lead.

