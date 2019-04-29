CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the matchups, scores and highlights for the high school baseball playoffs:

REGION QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 4A

Sinton vs. #3 Liberty Hill

Game 1: Thurs. 7 PM @ St. Mary's University

Game 2: Sat. 4 PM @ St. Mary's University

Game 3: 30 min. after G2 (if nec.)

*Winner advances to the region final to face #8 Fulshear/La Vernia

CLASS 3A

Bishop vs. Yoakum

Game 1: Wed. 7 PM @ Victoria Riverside Stadium

Game 2: Thurs. 7 PM @ Victoria Riverside Stadium

Game 3: Sat. 4 PM @ Victoria Riverside Stadium (if nec.)

*Winner advances to the region final to face Banquete/#10 Blanco

Banquete vs. #10 Blanco

Game 1: Fri. 7 PM @ Jourdanton H.S.

Game 2: Sat. 4 PM @ Jourdanton H.S.

Game 3: 30 min. after G2 (if nec.)

*Winner advances to the region final to face Bishop/Yoakum

CLASS 2A

#2 Refugio vs. Evadale

Game 1: Thurs. 6 PM @ Sweeny H.S.

Game 2: Fri. 5 PM @ Sweeny H.S.

Game 3: 30 min. after G2 (if nec.)

*Winner advances to the region final to face #1 Dallardsville Big Sandy/Mason

------

REGION QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 4A

Sinton eliminates Robstown 2-1

Game 1: Robstown 3, Sinton 5 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: Sinton 3, Robstown 5

Game 3: Robstown 3, Sinton 4 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*Pirates advance to the region semis to face #3 Liberty Hill

CLASS 3A

Bishop eliminates Odem 2-0

Game 1: Odem 0, Bishop 10 (5 Innings - HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: Bishop 6, Odem 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*Badgers advance to the region semis to face Yoakum

Banquete eliminates Goliad 2-1

Game 1: Goliad 0, Banquete 5

Game 2: Banquete 0, Goliad 15 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 3: Goliad 3, Banquete 5

*Bulldogs advance to the region semis to face #10 Blanco

CLASS 2A

#2 Refugio eliminates Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco 2-0

Game 1: Ben Bolt 0, Refugio 9 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: Refugio 13, Ben Bolt 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*Bobcats advance to the region semis to face Evadale

TAPPS - STATE SEMIFINAL

Incarnate Word Academy 0, Houston Lutheran South 3

------

AREA ROUND

CLASS 5A

Sharyland Pioneer eliminates #2 Veterans Memorial 2-1

Game 1: Sharyland Pioneer 1, Vets Memorial 11 (6 innings - HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: Veterans Memorial 1, Sharyland Pioneer 2

Game 3: Sharyland Pioneer 7, Veterans Memorial 2

La Joya Palmview eliminates #6 Calallen

1-Game: Calallen 2, La Joya Palmview 3 (F/8 - HIGHLIGHTS)

Rio Grande City eliminates #9 Gregory-Portland 2-1

Game 1: Rio Grande City 0, Gregory-Portland 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: Gregory-Portland 3, Rio Grande City 6

Game 3: Gregory-Portland 3, Rio Grande City 5

Mission Sharyland eliminates King 2-0

Game 1: Mission Sharyland 6, King 3 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: King 0, Mission Sharyland 2

CLASS 4A

Sinton eliminates Cuero 2-1

Game 1: Sinton 1, Cuero 3 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: Sinton 7, Cuero 3 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 3: Sinton 12, Cuero 0

*Pirates advance to Region Qtrs. to face Robstown

La Vernia eliminates Beeville Jones 2-0

Game 1: Beeville Jones 0, La Vernia 12

Game 2: La Vernia 4, Beeville Jones 2

Robstown eliminates Geronimo Navarro 2-0

Game 1: Geronimo Navarro 5, Robstown 6

Game 2: Robstown 4, Geronimo Navarro 1

*Pickers advance to Region Qtrs. to face Sinton

CLASS 3A

Bishop eliminates Taft 2-0

Game 1: Bishop 14, Taft 0

Game 2: Taft 6, Bishop 10

*Bishop advances to Region Qtrs.

Banquete eliminates Aransas Pass 2-0

Game 1: Banquete 8, Aransas Pass 6

Game 2: Aransas Pass 5, Banquete 13

*Bulldogs advance to Region Qtrs.

Odem eliminates Lyford

1-Game: Odem 3, Lyford 1

*Owls advance to the region qtrs. to face Bishop

Goliad eliminates San Diego 2-1

Game 1: San Diego 1, Goliad 3

Game 2: Goliad 8, San Diego 9

Game 3: Goliad 10, San Diego 3

CLASS 2A

#2 Refugio eliminates Sabinal 2-0

Game 1: Refugio 16, Sabinal 0 (5 innings)

Game 2: Sabinal 0, Refugio 1

*Bobcats advance to the region qtrs. face Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco

Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco eliminates Falls City 2-0

Game 1: Falls City 2, Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco 9

Game 2: Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco 6, Falls City 5

*Badgers advance to the region qtrs. to face #2 Refugio

Brackettville eliminates Freer 2-0

Game 1: Brackettville 6, Freer 2

Game 2: Freer 4, Brackettville 7

Mason eliminates Riviera Kaufer 2-0

Game 1: Riviera Kaufer 1, Mason 11

Game 2: Mason 8, Riviera Kaufer 3

TAPPS - REGION FINAL

Incarnate Word Academy 4, San Antonio TMI 0

*Angels advance to the State Semifinal to face Houston Lutheran South

--------------------

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

CLASS 5A

#2 Veterans Memorial eliminates Laredo Martin 2-0

Game 1: Laredo Martin 1, Veterans Memorial 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: Veterans Memorial 7, Laredo Martin 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*Eagles advance to the area round to face Sharyland Pioneer

#9 Gregory-Portland eliminates Moody 1-0

1-Game: Moody 0, Gregory-Portland 6 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*Wildcats advance to the area round to face Rio Grande City

#6 Calallen eliminates Carroll 2-0

Game 1: Carroll 5, Calallen 9 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: Calallen 12, Carroll 7 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*Wildcats advance to the area round to face La Joya Palmview

King eliminates Tuloso-Midway 2-1

Game 1: Tuloso-Midway 8, King 7 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: King 5, Tuloso-Midway 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 3: Tuloso-Midway 8, King 9 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*Mustangs advance to the area round to face Mission Sharyland

CLASS 4A

Sinton eliminates Rio Hondo

1-Game: Sinton 4, Rio Hondo 0

*Pirates advance to the area round to face Cuero

Beeville Jones eliminates Progreso 2-0

Game 1: Progreso 2, Beeville Jones 7

Game 2: Beeville Jones 13, Progreso 1

*Trojans advance to the Area Round to face La Vernia

Hidalgo eliminates Ingleside 2-1

Game 1: Ingleside 2, Hidalgo 1

Game 2: Hidalgo 3, Ingleside 1

Game 3: Ingleside 0, Hidalgo 10 (5 innings)

Robstown eliminates Zapata 2-1

Game 1: Zapata 5, Robstown 6

Game 2: Robstown 0, Zapata 4

Game 3: Zapata 3, Robstown 4 (11 innings)

*Cotton Pickers advance to the area round to face Geronimo Navarro

CLASS 3A

Bishop eliminates Monte Alto

1-Game: Monte Alto 0, Bishop 23 (5 innings)

*Badgers advance to the area round to face Taft

Banquete eliminates Edinburg IDEA Quest

1-Game: IDEA Quest 1, Banquete 11 (5 innings)

*Bulldogs advance to the area round to face Aransas Pass

Odem eliminates Cotulla 2-0

Game 1: Odem 3, Cotulla 0

Game 2: Cotulla 0, Odem 6

*Owls advance to the area round to face Lyford

San Diego eliminates Santa Rosa

1-Game: Santa Rosa 0, San Diego 9

*Vaqueros advance to the area round face Goliad

Taft eliminates Lytle 2-1

Game 1: Lytle 10, Taft 6

Game 2: Taft 4, Lytle 3

Game 3: Taft 7, Lytle 6

*Greyhounds advance to area round to face Bishop

Aransas Pass eliminates Jourdanton 2-1

Game 1: Aransas Pass 0, Jourdanton 10 (6 innings)

Game 2: Jourdanton 3, Aransas Pass 8

Game 3: Jourdanton 0, Aransas Pass 1

*Panthers advance to the area round to face Banquete

Lyford eliminates Falfurrias

1-Game: Lyford 4, Falfurrias 3

CLASS 2A

#2 Refugio eliminates Premont 2-0

Game 1: Refugio 15, Premont 0

Game 2: Premont 1, Refugio 11 (6 innings)

*Bobcats advance to the area round to face Sabinal

Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco eliminates Three Rivers 2-0

Game 1: Three Rivers 2, Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco 7

Game 2: Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco 3, Three Rivers 2

*Badgers advance to the area round to face Falls City

Freer eliminates Port Aransas 2-1

Game 1: Port Aransas 3, Freer 13 (6 innings)

Game 2: Freer 4, Port Aransas 7

Game 3: Port Aransas 6, Freer 7

*Buckaroos advance to area round to face Brackettville

Riviera Kaufer eliminates Kenedy

1-Game: Fri. Kenedy 4, Riviera Kaufer 5

*Seahawks advance to face Mason

TAPPS

Incarnate Word Academy eliminates Ft. Bend Christian

1-Game: Incarnate Word Academy 2, Ft. Ben Christian 1

*Angels advance to Regional Final to face San Antonio TMI