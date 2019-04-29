CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the matchups, scores and highlights for the high school baseball playoffs:
REGION QUARTERFINALS
CLASS 4A
Sinton vs. #3 Liberty Hill
Game 1: Thurs. 7 PM @ St. Mary's University
Game 2: Sat. 4 PM @ St. Mary's University
Game 3: 30 min. after G2 (if nec.)
*Winner advances to the region final to face #8 Fulshear/La Vernia
CLASS 3A
Bishop vs. Yoakum
Game 1: Wed. 7 PM @ Victoria Riverside Stadium
Game 2: Thurs. 7 PM @ Victoria Riverside Stadium
Game 3: Sat. 4 PM @ Victoria Riverside Stadium (if nec.)
*Winner advances to the region final to face Banquete/#10 Blanco
Banquete vs. #10 Blanco
Game 1: Fri. 7 PM @ Jourdanton H.S.
Game 2: Sat. 4 PM @ Jourdanton H.S.
Game 3: 30 min. after G2 (if nec.)
*Winner advances to the region final to face Bishop/Yoakum
CLASS 2A
#2 Refugio vs. Evadale
Game 1: Thurs. 6 PM @ Sweeny H.S.
Game 2: Fri. 5 PM @ Sweeny H.S.
Game 3: 30 min. after G2 (if nec.)
*Winner advances to the region final to face #1 Dallardsville Big Sandy/Mason
------
REGION QUARTERFINALS
CLASS 4A
Sinton eliminates Robstown 2-1
Game 1: Robstown 3, Sinton 5 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 2: Sinton 3, Robstown 5
Game 3: Robstown 3, Sinton 4 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*Pirates advance to the region semis to face #3 Liberty Hill
CLASS 3A
Bishop eliminates Odem 2-0
Game 1: Odem 0, Bishop 10 (5 Innings - HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 2: Bishop 6, Odem 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*Badgers advance to the region semis to face Yoakum
Banquete eliminates Goliad 2-1
Game 1: Goliad 0, Banquete 5
Game 2: Banquete 0, Goliad 15 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 3: Goliad 3, Banquete 5
*Bulldogs advance to the region semis to face #10 Blanco
CLASS 2A
#2 Refugio eliminates Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco 2-0
Game 1: Ben Bolt 0, Refugio 9 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 2: Refugio 13, Ben Bolt 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*Bobcats advance to the region semis to face Evadale
TAPPS - STATE SEMIFINAL
Incarnate Word Academy 0, Houston Lutheran South 3
------
AREA ROUND
CLASS 5A
Sharyland Pioneer eliminates #2 Veterans Memorial 2-1
Game 1: Sharyland Pioneer 1, Vets Memorial 11 (6 innings - HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 2: Veterans Memorial 1, Sharyland Pioneer 2
Game 3: Sharyland Pioneer 7, Veterans Memorial 2
La Joya Palmview eliminates #6 Calallen
1-Game: Calallen 2, La Joya Palmview 3 (F/8 - HIGHLIGHTS)
Rio Grande City eliminates #9 Gregory-Portland 2-1
Game 1: Rio Grande City 0, Gregory-Portland 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 2: Gregory-Portland 3, Rio Grande City 6
Game 3: Gregory-Portland 3, Rio Grande City 5
Mission Sharyland eliminates King 2-0
Game 1: Mission Sharyland 6, King 3 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 2: King 0, Mission Sharyland 2
CLASS 4A
Sinton eliminates Cuero 2-1
Game 1: Sinton 1, Cuero 3 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 2: Sinton 7, Cuero 3 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 3: Sinton 12, Cuero 0
*Pirates advance to Region Qtrs. to face Robstown
La Vernia eliminates Beeville Jones 2-0
Game 1: Beeville Jones 0, La Vernia 12
Game 2: La Vernia 4, Beeville Jones 2
Robstown eliminates Geronimo Navarro 2-0
Game 1: Geronimo Navarro 5, Robstown 6
Game 2: Robstown 4, Geronimo Navarro 1
*Pickers advance to Region Qtrs. to face Sinton
CLASS 3A
Bishop eliminates Taft 2-0
Game 1: Bishop 14, Taft 0
Game 2: Taft 6, Bishop 10
*Bishop advances to Region Qtrs.
Banquete eliminates Aransas Pass 2-0
Game 1: Banquete 8, Aransas Pass 6
Game 2: Aransas Pass 5, Banquete 13
*Bulldogs advance to Region Qtrs.
Odem eliminates Lyford
1-Game: Odem 3, Lyford 1
*Owls advance to the region qtrs. to face Bishop
Goliad eliminates San Diego 2-1
Game 1: San Diego 1, Goliad 3
Game 2: Goliad 8, San Diego 9
Game 3: Goliad 10, San Diego 3
CLASS 2A
#2 Refugio eliminates Sabinal 2-0
Game 1: Refugio 16, Sabinal 0 (5 innings)
Game 2: Sabinal 0, Refugio 1
*Bobcats advance to the region qtrs. face Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco
Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco eliminates Falls City 2-0
Game 1: Falls City 2, Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco 9
Game 2: Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco 6, Falls City 5
*Badgers advance to the region qtrs. to face #2 Refugio
Brackettville eliminates Freer 2-0
Game 1: Brackettville 6, Freer 2
Game 2: Freer 4, Brackettville 7
Mason eliminates Riviera Kaufer 2-0
Game 1: Riviera Kaufer 1, Mason 11
Game 2: Mason 8, Riviera Kaufer 3
TAPPS - REGION FINAL
Incarnate Word Academy 4, San Antonio TMI 0
*Angels advance to the State Semifinal to face Houston Lutheran South
--------------------
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
CLASS 5A
#2 Veterans Memorial eliminates Laredo Martin 2-0
Game 1: Laredo Martin 1, Veterans Memorial 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 2: Veterans Memorial 7, Laredo Martin 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*Eagles advance to the area round to face Sharyland Pioneer
#9 Gregory-Portland eliminates Moody 1-0
1-Game: Moody 0, Gregory-Portland 6 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*Wildcats advance to the area round to face Rio Grande City
#6 Calallen eliminates Carroll 2-0
Game 1: Carroll 5, Calallen 9 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 2: Calallen 12, Carroll 7 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*Wildcats advance to the area round to face La Joya Palmview
King eliminates Tuloso-Midway 2-1
Game 1: Tuloso-Midway 8, King 7 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 2: King 5, Tuloso-Midway 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 3: Tuloso-Midway 8, King 9 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*Mustangs advance to the area round to face Mission Sharyland
CLASS 4A
Sinton eliminates Rio Hondo
1-Game: Sinton 4, Rio Hondo 0
*Pirates advance to the area round to face Cuero
Beeville Jones eliminates Progreso 2-0
Game 1: Progreso 2, Beeville Jones 7
Game 2: Beeville Jones 13, Progreso 1
*Trojans advance to the Area Round to face La Vernia
Hidalgo eliminates Ingleside 2-1
Game 1: Ingleside 2, Hidalgo 1
Game 2: Hidalgo 3, Ingleside 1
Game 3: Ingleside 0, Hidalgo 10 (5 innings)
Robstown eliminates Zapata 2-1
Game 1: Zapata 5, Robstown 6
Game 2: Robstown 0, Zapata 4
Game 3: Zapata 3, Robstown 4 (11 innings)
*Cotton Pickers advance to the area round to face Geronimo Navarro
CLASS 3A
Bishop eliminates Monte Alto
1-Game: Monte Alto 0, Bishop 23 (5 innings)
*Badgers advance to the area round to face Taft
Banquete eliminates Edinburg IDEA Quest
1-Game: IDEA Quest 1, Banquete 11 (5 innings)
*Bulldogs advance to the area round to face Aransas Pass
Odem eliminates Cotulla 2-0
Game 1: Odem 3, Cotulla 0
Game 2: Cotulla 0, Odem 6
*Owls advance to the area round to face Lyford
San Diego eliminates Santa Rosa
1-Game: Santa Rosa 0, San Diego 9
*Vaqueros advance to the area round face Goliad
Taft eliminates Lytle 2-1
Game 1: Lytle 10, Taft 6
Game 2: Taft 4, Lytle 3
Game 3: Taft 7, Lytle 6
*Greyhounds advance to area round to face Bishop
Aransas Pass eliminates Jourdanton 2-1
Game 1: Aransas Pass 0, Jourdanton 10 (6 innings)
Game 2: Jourdanton 3, Aransas Pass 8
Game 3: Jourdanton 0, Aransas Pass 1
*Panthers advance to the area round to face Banquete
Lyford eliminates Falfurrias
1-Game: Lyford 4, Falfurrias 3
CLASS 2A
#2 Refugio eliminates Premont 2-0
Game 1: Refugio 15, Premont 0
Game 2: Premont 1, Refugio 11 (6 innings)
*Bobcats advance to the area round to face Sabinal
Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco eliminates Three Rivers 2-0
Game 1: Three Rivers 2, Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco 7
Game 2: Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco 3, Three Rivers 2
*Badgers advance to the area round to face Falls City
Freer eliminates Port Aransas 2-1
Game 1: Port Aransas 3, Freer 13 (6 innings)
Game 2: Freer 4, Port Aransas 7
Game 3: Port Aransas 6, Freer 7
*Buckaroos advance to area round to face Brackettville
Riviera Kaufer eliminates Kenedy
1-Game: Fri. Kenedy 4, Riviera Kaufer 5
*Seahawks advance to face Mason
TAPPS
Incarnate Word Academy eliminates Ft. Bend Christian
1-Game: Incarnate Word Academy 2, Ft. Ben Christian 1
*Angels advance to Regional Final to face San Antonio TMI
John Paul II vs. S.A. Christian
1-Game: Tues. 5/7 6 PM @ Coastal Bend College