H.S. Baseball Playoffs - Schedules, Scores and Highlights

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here is the schedule for the high school baseball playoffs. If there are any updates or blanks to be filled in, please email Sports Director Chris Thomasson at CThomasson@kiiitv.com.
BI-DISTRICT
CLASS 5A
#3 Gregory-Portland vs. Mission Veterans Memorial (Best 2-of-3 Series):
G1: Fri. 7 PM @ Mission Veterans Memorial H.S.
G2: Sat. 2 PM @ G-P Wildcat Field
G3: 30 min. after G2 (if nec.)
Roma at #8 Veterans Memorial (1-Game Playoff):
Fri. 7 PM @ Cabaniss Field
Ray vs. La Joya Palmview (Best 2-of-3 Series):
G1: Fri. 5:30 PM @ Palmview H.S.
G2: Sat. 2:30 PM @ Cabaniss Field
G3: 30 min. after G2 (if nec.)
Carroll vs. Rio Grande City (Best 2-of-3 Series):
G1: Fri. 4 PM @ Cabaniss Field
G2: Sat. 3 PM @ Rio Grande City
G3: 30 min. after G2 (if nec.)
CLASS 4A
#1 Calallen vs. Rio Grande City La Grulla (Best 2-of-3 Series):
G1: Fri. 7 PM @ RGC La Grulla H.S.
G2: Sat. 4 PM @ Calallen H.S.
G3: 30 min. after G2 (if nec.)
#2 Sinton vs. Brazosport/Bay City winner (#4 seed game) (Best 2-of-3 Series):
G1: Fri. 12 PM @ Victoria Riverside Stadium
G2: 30 min. after G1
G3: Sat. 11 AM @ Victoria Riverside Stadium (if nec.)
Tuloso-Midway vs.
Rockport-Fulton vs.
Alice vs. Hidalgo (Best 2-of-3 Series):
G1: Fri. 7 PM @ Hidalgo H.S.
G2: Sat. 3 PM @ Alice H.S.
G3: 30 min. after G2 (if nec.)
Ingleside vs.
Robstown vs.
CLASS 3A
CLASS 2A
CLASS 1A