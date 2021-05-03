H.S. Baseball Playoffs - Schedules, Scores and Highlights

Check below for the high school baseball playoff schedule and highlights.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here is the schedule for the high school baseball playoffs. If there are any updates or blanks to be filled in, please email Sports Director Chris Thomasson at CThomasson@kiiitv.com.

BI-DISTRICT

CLASS 5A

#3 Gregory-Portland vs. Mission Veterans Memorial (Best 2-of-3 Series):

G1: Fri. 7 PM @ Mission Veterans Memorial H.S.

G2: Sat. 2 PM @ G-P Wildcat Field

G3: 30 min. after G2 (if nec.)

Roma at #8 Veterans Memorial (1-Game Playoff):

Fri. 7 PM @ Cabaniss Field

Ray vs. La Joya Palmview (Best 2-of-3 Series):

G1: Fri. 5:30 PM @ Palmview H.S.

G2: Sat. 2:30 PM @ Cabaniss Field

G3: 30 min. after G2 (if nec.)

Carroll vs. Rio Grande City (Best 2-of-3 Series):

G1: Fri. 4 PM @ Cabaniss Field

G2: Sat. 3 PM @ Rio Grande City

G3: 30 min. after G2 (if nec.)

CLASS 4A

#1 Calallen vs. Rio Grande City La Grulla (Best 2-of-3 Series):

G1: Fri. 7 PM @ RGC La Grulla H.S.

G2: Sat. 4 PM @ Calallen H.S.

G3: 30 min. after G2 (if nec.)

#2 Sinton vs. Brazosport/Bay City winner (#4 seed game) (Best 2-of-3 Series):

G1: Fri. 12 PM @ Victoria Riverside Stadium

G2: 30 min. after G1

G3: Sat. 11 AM @ Victoria Riverside Stadium (if nec.)

Alice vs. Hidalgo (Best 2-of-3 Series):

G1: Fri. 7 PM @ Hidalgo H.S.

G2: Sat. 3 PM @ Alice H.S.

G3: 30 min. after G2 (if nec.)

CLASS 3A

