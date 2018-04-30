Here are the schedules, scores and highlights from the high school baseball playoffs. If you know your team's schedule, please email us at Sports@kiiitv.com.

AREA ROUND

CLASS 5A

#7 Calallen eliminates Mission Sharyland 2-0

Game 1: Sharyland 2, Calallen 7 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: Calallen 9, Sharyland 3

*Wildcats advance to the Region Qtrs. where they will face Carroll

King eliminates Pharr Valley View 2-1

Game 1: Valley View 1, King 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 2: King 0, Valley View 10 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 3: King 10, Valley View 0

*Mustangs advance to Region Qtrs. where they will face Veterans Memorial

Veterans Memorial eliminates Mission Sharyland Pioneer 2-1

Game 1: Sharyland Pioneer 2, Veterans Memorial 0

Game 2: Veterans Memorial 17, Sharyland Pioneer 0

Game 3: Veterans Memorial 5, Sharyland Pioneer 2

*Eagles advance to Region Qtrs. where they will face King

Carroll eliminates Rio Grande City 2-0

Game 1: Carroll 7, Rio Grande City 2

Game 2: Rio Grande City 3, Carroll 6

*Tigers advance to Region Qtrs. where they will face Calallen

CLASS 4A

Beeville Jones eliminates #9 Robstown 2-1

Game 1: Robstown 3, Beeville Jones 1

Game 2: Beeville Jones 4, Robstown 3 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 3: Beeville Jones 6, Robstown 0

*Trojans advance to the Region Qtrs.

Cuero eliminates Sinton 2-0

Game 1: Sinton 2, Cuero 4

Game 2: Cuero 12, Sinton 0

Devine eliminates Kingsville King 2-1

Game 1: Devine 4, Kingsville King 2

Game 2: Kingsville King 7, Devine 6

Game 3: Devine 5, Kingsville King 4

Orange Grove eliminates Lytle 2-1

Game 1: Lytle 2, Orange Grove 9

Game 2: Orange Grove 0, Lytle 3

Game 3: Orange Grove 6, Lytle 4

*Bulldogs advance to Region Qtrs.

CLASS 3A

Bishop eliminates Goliad 2-0

Game 1: Goliad 0, Bishop 10 (6 innings)

Game 2: Bishop 5, Goliad 2

*Badgers advance to Region Qtrs.

Falfurrias eliminates George West

1-Game: Falfurrias 1, George West 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*Jerseys advance to the reg. qtrs. to face Banquete

Banquete eliminates Dilley

1-Game : Banquete 14, Dilley 4

*Bulldogs advance to the reg. qtrs. to face Falfurrias

Santa Gertrudis eliminates San Diego 2-0

Game 1: Santa Gertrudis 11, San Diego 8

Game 2: San Diego 2, Santa Gertrudis 16

*Lions advance to Region Qtrs.

CLASS 2A

Riviera Kaufer eliminates Harper

1-Game: Riviera Kaufer 10, Harper 0 (5 innings)

*Seahawks advance to the reg. qtrs. to face Refugio

Refugio eliminates Brackettville 2-0

Game 1: Brackettville 4, Refugio 8

Game 2: Refugio 7, Bracketville 6

*Bobcats advance to the reg. qtrs. to face Riviera Kaufer

Charlotte eliminates Three Rivers

1-Game: Three Rivers 1, Charlotte 4

Mason eliminates Port Aransas 2-1

Game 1: Port Aransas 7, Mason 8 (12 innings)

Game 2: Mason 5, Port Aransas 6

Game 3: Mason 20, Port Aransas 0

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

CLASS 5A

#8 Calallen eliminates Floresville 2-0

Game 1: Calallen 1, Floresville 0

Game 2: Floresville 2, Calallen 3 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*Wildcats advance to the area round to face Mission Sharyland

King eliminates S.A. McCollum 2-0

Game 1: King 4, S.A. McCollum 0

Game 2: S.A. McCollum 4, King 5 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*Mustangs advance to the area round to face Pharr Valley View

Veterans Memorial defeats S.A. Harlandale 1-0

1-Game : S.A. Harlandale 6, Veterans Memorial 8 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*Veterans Memorial will face Sharyland Pioneer

Carroll eliminates Uvalde 2-1

Game 1: Carroll 0, Uvalde 2

Game 2: Uvalde 1, Carroll 4 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Game 3: Carroll 7, Uvalde 5

*Tigers advance to the area round to face Rio Grande City

CLASS 4A

#9 Robstown eliminates Port Isabel 2-0

Game 1: Robstown 8, Port Isabel 0

Game 2: Port Isabel 1, Robstown 9 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*Cotton Pickers advance to the area round to face Beeville Jones

Beeville Jones eliminates Crystal City

1-Game: Beeville Jones 9, Crystal City 1

*Trojans advance to the area round to face #9 Robstown

Sinton eliminates Raymondville 2-0

Game 1: Sinton 4, Raymondville 3

Game 2: Raymondville 1, Sinton 11 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*Sinton advances to the area round to face Cuero

Kingsville King eliminates La Grulla

Game 1: La Grulla 2, Kingsville King 3

*Brahmas advance to the area round to face Devine

Orange Grove eliminates Zapata

1-Game: Orange Grove 6 , Zapata 4 (HIGHLIGHTS)

*Bulldogs advance to the area round to face Lytle

CLASS 3A

Bishop eliminates Edinburg IDEA Quest 2-0

Game 1: Einburg IDEA Quest 0, Bishop 22

Game 2: Bishop 16, Edinburg IDEA Quest 0

*Badgers advance to the area round to face Goliad

Dilley eliminates Odem 2-1

Game 1: Odem 3, Dilley 5

Game 2: Dilley 1, Odem 11

Game 3: Odem 6, Dilley 7

Falfurrias eliminates Monte Alto 2-0

Game 1: Falfurrias 17, Monte Alto 1 (5 innings)

Game 2: Monte Alto 2, Falfurrias 16

*Jersey Bulls advance to the area round to face George West

San Diego eliminates Taft 2-1

Game 1: San Diego 2, Taft 3 (8 innings)

Game 2: Taft 1, San Diego 8

Game 3: Taft 3, San Diego 9

*Vaqueros advance to the area round to face Santa Gertrudis

George West eliminates Mathis 1-0

Game 1: Mathis 1, George West 7

*Longhorns advance to the area round to face Falfurrias

Banquete eliminates Lyford 2-0

Game 1: Banquete 10, Lyford 3

Game 2: Lyford 0, Banquete 12 (5 innings)

*Bulldogs advance to the area round to face Dilley

Goliad elminates Hebbronville 2-1

Game 1: Goliad 9, Hebbronville 2

Game 2: Hebbronville 3, Goliad 1

Game 3: Hebbronville 3, Goliad 7

Santa Gertrudis Academy eliminates Santa Rosa 2-1

Game 1: Santa Rosa 4, Santa Gertrudis 1

Game 2: Santa Gertrudis 4, Santa Rosa 2 (8 innings)

Game 3: Santa Gertrudis 8, Santa Rosa 7

*Santa Gertrudis advances to the area round to face San Diego

CLASS 2A

Riviera Kaufer defeats Kenedy 2-0

Game 1: Kenedy 2, Riviera Kaufer 8

Game 2: Riviera Kaufer 9, Kenedy 2

*Seahawks advance to the area round to face Harper

Refugio eliminates Benavides

1-Game: Benavides 2, Refugio 14 (HIGHLIGHTS - 5 innings)

*Bobcats advance to the area round to face Brackettville

Three Rivers eliminates Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco 2-0

Game 1: Three Rivers 11, Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco 2

Game 2: Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco 5, Three Rivers 7

*Bulldogs advance to the are round to face Charlotte

Port Aransas eliminates Freer 1-0

Game 1: Freer 2, Port Aransas 19 (5 innings)

Game 2: Port Aransas 6, Freer 4

*Marlins advance to the area round to face Mason

