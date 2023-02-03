Bishop Baseball blocking outside noise as they move up from 3A to 4A

The Badgers will face Calallen, T-M, Robstown and Alice

BISHOP, Texas — The Badgers moved up from 3A to 4A. The big dogs joined some other big dogs. we're talking Calallen, Tuloso-Midway, Robstown, Alice and Kingsville.

Five of the six teams in that district went three or more rounds deep last season, and Bishop is no stranger to making those deep runs in the post-season either.

All eyes are on this district because now at least one consistent playoff team might not go as far as they're used to.

But the Badgers aren't letting that outside noise get to them.

"People don't think that we're going to be competitive this year. People are going to think that we're down. People are going to think that other teams in our district are going to dominate us that are going to bully us around, but we're going to use that as motivation to get out baseball as sharp as possible and get in there and not only be competitive but to play to win. That's the only way to play this game. Play to win," said Mike Medina, the Bishop Baseball Head Coach.

The boys have confidence in their leadership.

"Bishop has a great program. We have great coaches and I believe they'll get us up to par and get us where we need to be," said Brian Buchanan, Shortstop for the Badgers.

Their bread and butter remain the same.

"Pitching and defense. That's what we've always been strong on. Offense comes, but no matter what, we always have our pitching and defense," said Aiden Stelle, Badgers Catcher.

The program graduated six seniors and have three starters back.

Bishop's first district game is against Calallen in Bishop on March 21st at 7 p.m..

