CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In 2018 the Carroll Tigers finished in fourth place in the old District 30-5A earning themselves a trip to the playoffs where they made quite the run to the Regional Semifinals; knocking out a Calallen team in the Region Quarterfinals that many had as favorites in that matchup. Now in 2019, the Tigers may be trying to find their identity in the start of the season. Carroll enters the 2019 season with six returning starters and five seniors. So, not a lot of experience, specifically on the mound. Which comes with it's adjustments early, but, there's plenty of optimism in the air with this team and frankly, they embrace flying under the radar.