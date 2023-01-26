Winter Baseball Banquet returns with a grand slam lineup

Yankees catcher Jose Trevino and 2022 World Series Champion and Astros coach Dan Firova came back to the Coastal Bend Thursday, where it all started.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — From a World Series Champion to an All-Star, big time names out of the Coastal Bend were right back on their old stomping grounds, where it all started.

"13 years. I was a 17 year old kid sitting in those seats. It's a dream come true. I remember Roger Clemens was here. He was the one that spoke to us. I think my coach had got the coach of the year award," said Jose Trevino, Yankees' All-Star Catcher and former John Paul II graduate.

Baseball and softball are the bread and butter of the Coastal Bend.

"What do they call it? The little big 12. Is that what it was known as? Corpus has always been a baseball capital to me growing up. Seeing Jose play, Michael Cantu, growing up with him as well," said Nick Loftin, a Royals prospect and Former Ray Texan.

From athletes to the coaches. The best of the best come from here and they become champions.

"Oh that's a whole different story. Winning a World Series was so exciting, so much happiness. It was something I still pinch myself every now and then and try to realize, I'm part of a World Series championship team of the Houston Astros," said Dan Firova, the Astros Quality Control Coach and World Series Champion.

Over 50 awards were presented at the South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet, but it wasn't about the trophy's or medals. It was about honoring where your roots were planted and growing from there.

"I'm just a kid from South Texas man," said Trevino, "I just want to be able to be in this moment, especially with them and let them know that I don't want to forget where I come from, I appreciate where I come from. Even though you're from South Texas, you can do whatever you want".

After-all, this event was created for those who can't live without the game.

"Play as hard as I possibly can," Loftin added, "at the end of the day, win or lose, I will go home with a smile on my face because I love the game of baseball".

After a three-year pause, the winter banquet returned with a grand slam.

