H S Baseball, Area Round: Carroll Tigers send Sharyland Rattlers back home in G3, 3-1 final

In the second inning, the Tigers were able to pull away with two RBIs. They face the Ray Texans in round 3.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Game 3, Cabaniss Field:

-Off the top, one runner on third, Sharyland with the wild pitch. Chris Chavez gets to come home. Carroll in the lead, 1-0.

-Sharyland answers back, #14 Alejandro Islas with the hit towards first. Diego Diaz gets the green light to come home. The Rattlers tie it up with a pair of ones.

-In the third now, Carroll's #2 Chris Chavez at it again with the hit towards center now. Easton Hewitt gets his 'go-ahead' to the home plate.

-Carroll would get themselves another run in the third and close this one up with a 3-1 final over Sharyland.

-Carroll will face the Ray Texans in the region-quarter-final round next week.

