H S Baseball, Area Round: Carroll Tigers send Sharyland Rattlers back home in G3, 3-1 final

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Game 3, Cabaniss Field:
-Off the top, one runner on third, Sharyland with the wild pitch. Chris Chavez gets to come home. Carroll in the lead, 1-0.
-Sharyland answers back, #14 Alejandro Islas with the hit towards first. Diego Diaz gets the green light to come home. The Rattlers tie it up with a pair of ones.
-In the third now, Carroll's #2 Chris Chavez at it again with the hit towards center now. Easton Hewitt gets his 'go-ahead' to the home plate.
-Carroll would get themselves another run in the third and close this one up with a 3-1 final over Sharyland.
-Carroll will face the Ray Texans in the region-quarter-final round next week.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- No motive, leads after two men found shot to death in SUV near Aransas Pass, police say
- Your 2023 guide to Buc Days
- Peoples Restaurant & Lounge closes its doors after 20 years
- Corpus Christi man kills parking attendant scammer, returns to date, police say
- President Joe Biden commutes Corpus Christi woman's drug sentence
- New technology helps police find, arrest man considered a 'public threat'
- Padre Island residents want reasoning for high appraisal values
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.