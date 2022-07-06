x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Baseball

Here's how to watch London Pirates take on Gunter in state semifinals

The Pirates will play this morning at Dell Diamond in Round Rock at 9 a.m.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — Sixth-ranked London will face #2 Gunter Friday at 9 a.m. in the 3A State Semifinal at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. 3NEWS' Chris Thomasson and Ashley Gonzalez will both be on hand with complete coverage.

The Pirates lost a late lead in last year's state championship game, but have used that defeat as motivation to overcome some setbacks this season. 

There is only one way to watch the game online- through NFHS Network. There is a $10.95 monthly fee to subscribe.

RELATED: London overcomes obstacles, looks to exercise state demons

Be sure to follow Chris Thomasson and Ashley Gonzalez on Facebook for updates throughout the game. 

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.