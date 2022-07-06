Here's how to watch London Pirates take on Gunter in state semifinals

The Pirates will play this morning at Dell Diamond in Round Rock at 9 a.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Sixth-ranked London will face #2 Gunter Friday at 9 a.m. in the 3A State Semifinal at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. 3NEWS' Chris Thomasson and Ashley Gonzalez will both be on hand with complete coverage.

The Pirates lost a late lead in last year's state championship game, but have used that defeat as motivation to overcome some setbacks this season.

There is only one way to watch the game online- through NFHS Network. There is a $10.95 monthly fee to subscribe.

