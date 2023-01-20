H.S. Baseball in full swing; The 2022 3A State Champions look to secure more hardware.

The London Pirates returned all but two of their starters. This includes A&M commit Blayne Lyne and 2022 state tournament MVP Blake Watters.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Last summer, the Pirates claimed their first state title in program history up in Round Rock.

As we welcome the new season, all but two starters are back.

The team that won state had mainly underclassmen, so now they're junior heavy.

Blake Watters was the state tournament MVP last summer and won that award as a sophomore. A&M commit, Blayne Lyne is also back.

This team is still young, but stacked and experienced.

Co-head coach Albert Amaya said he's been with the program since the fall of 2014, but there was something special about the 2022 team.

"It's a good feeling to be state champs, no doubt. At the same time, these kids learned a lot about the game these last couple of years. Two years ago, they had the short end of the stick in that last inning and last year they had a little redemption. Even last year, they had that little losing streak, so I think throughout these years, they've learned how to overcome adversity and they know that the game can come back and slap them in the face at any time and anybody can beat them. I think these experiences that they've had these last couple of years is going to come into play for us in big ways," said Amaya.

Lyne said even though they proved themselves last season, they don't plan on cutting any corners this season.

"We got to play every game very well. Our district is one of the toughest in south Texas, so I mean everybody in our district has some competition to go after us with. Everyone is good, so just go out there, play the game, do as best as we can and just win ball games," Lyne added.

2022 State Tournament MVP Blake Watters said the Pirates already have a solid bench to start the season.

"Our pitching, our rotation. We have a lot of pitchers this year. Our defense is really good too. We have one of the best defenses in Texas, probably."

The Pirates have their first district game against Hebbronville on March 21st.

