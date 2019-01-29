CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Day three of high school baseball practice and as always we have a handful of teams that could be state contenders. One of them in class 5A being the King Mustangs. King is coming off a 23 win season where they finished 2nd in a very tough district 30-5A. This season a new district, but plenty of familiar faces. The Mustangs return six starters from last season's team which made it to the Regional Quarterfinals of the playoffs where King eventually lost in a one-game series to a red-hot Veterans Memorial team that wound up at the State Tournament. The Mustangs still have a sour taste in their mouth from the loss and this season look to ensure they are the ones headed to Round Rock.