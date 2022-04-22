Orange Grove sends Taft home in District Title game

Both teams went into this game with the same district record of 11-1, and state ranked one above the other.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — -Off the top, Taft with the hot cleats on this stolen base by #6 Joshua Suarez.

-Taft putting the first numbers on the board with #1 hitting towards third, then it's the over throw by Orange Grove that gives #14 enough time to bring it home! 1-0, Greyhounds.

-Then Taft again gaining a run from an Orange Grove wild pitch. 2-0 Taft.

-But not so fast. Orange Grove answers right back with #1 and the hit bouncing off the pitchers mound over second bringing #15 Will Klatt home.

-It's the Bulldogs at it again with #11 and the RBI that brought #4 home.

Orange Grove who came up victorious at home and are district champs with a final of 7-6 over Taft.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.