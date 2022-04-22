Orange Grove sends Taft home in District Title game

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — -Off the top, Taft with the hot cleats on this stolen base by #6 Joshua Suarez.
-Taft putting the first numbers on the board with #1 hitting towards third, then it's the over throw by Orange Grove that gives #14 enough time to bring it home! 1-0, Greyhounds.
-Then Taft again gaining a run from an Orange Grove wild pitch. 2-0 Taft.
-But not so fast. Orange Grove answers right back with #1 and the hit bouncing off the pitchers mound over second bringing #15 Will Klatt home.
-It's the Bulldogs at it again with #11 and the RBI that brought #4 home.
Orange Grove who came up victorious at home and are district champs with a final of 7-6 over Taft.
