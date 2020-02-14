REFUGIO, Texas — As deep as the group of area baseball teams is this year there might not be any higher expectations than up in Refugio.

The Bobcats added another football state championship two months ago, but are still looking for their first baseball crown.

They're the favorites to do that in class 2A thanks in large part to senior pitcher Jared Kelley who's the nation's top high school pitcher and should be a first round pick according to MLB Pipeline.

Kelley and the 'Cats came up short in the region final last year and they know the time is now if they want to be holding the trophy in Round Rock.

Stay tuned to 3News as we'll have an in-depth look at Kelley and his draft prospects coming up in the next few days.