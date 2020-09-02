ROBSTOWN, Texas — We're under three weeks away from first pitch of the high school baseball season and a team looking to make some noise in 2020 is the Robstown Cotton Pickers.

Robstown is coming off a solid season in 2019 making it to the region quarterfinals where the 'pickers eventually fell to Sinton.

That same team is pretty much all back, 12 Seniors returning with the hopes of a trip to state and many of these seniors have been familiar faces for years including the the Coronado brothers.

Plenty of reason to be excited for this season, the last time Robstown made an appearance in Austin was 2011. That team had a lot of similarities to this years squad, coach Vasquez is hoping for a case of deja vu.

Vasquez also raved about his pitchers returning this year and as the saying goes "pitching beats hitting any day." Robstown certainly hoping to make a splash this season. Today, was a scrimmage against Moody and in a few weeks first pitch of the season for Robstown will be against Gregory-Portland on February 24th.