REFUGIO, Texas — For our latest Senior Spotlight we speak with Refugio star baseball and football player Austin Ochoa.

Ochoa was a standout on the Bobcats No. 1 ranked baseball team in class 2A. The Bobcats were a heavy favorite to win a state title before COVID-19 caused the season to end short.

Ochoa's baseball career isn't over however, he is commited to play at the division one level for the UTSA RoadRunners.