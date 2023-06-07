x
Sinton's chance at back-to-back titles cut short against China Spring in the State Semifinals

China Spring led most of the game and in the twelfth inning, pulled away in an 8-4 final against the Pirates.
Credit: KIII

AUSTIN, Texas — China Spring (35-5-1) jumped out to a quick lead, leading Sinton 2-0 in the top of the third, but Sinton's Nick Flores would even that out with a two-run triple to tie in the game in the bottom of the third.

A Sinton (37-3) error let China Spring go up again, 3-2, at the top of the fifth, but Sinton's Kash Wood would let the Pirates answer again, drilling a double with two outs on the board.

An RBI single put China Spring ahead again, 4-3, in the top of the sixth, but Aidan Moody hits an RBI double for the equalizer in the bottom of the seventh.

In the eighth, with a pair of 4s, Sinton's Jaquae Stewart gets the force at home on a nice play to load the bases. 

China Spring pulled away in the twelfth inning in an 8-4 final against the Pirates.

This leaves one Coastal Bend team in the race for state still. The London Pirates play on Friday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

  

